Bhopal: Married Woman Abducted, Raped By Neighbour

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman was allegedly abducted and raped by her neighbour. Habibganj police station officials said that the 35-year-old woman got acquainted with the accused identified as Saudaan Singh Ahirwar.

On February 23, Ahirwar abducted the woman at knife-point from her colony late at night. He threatened the woman of dire consequences and took her to Dewas, where he outraged her modesty. Later, he brought the woman to Sehore and violated her there.

The woman on Wednesday, managed to escape from Ahirwar’s clutches and returned to Bhopal. She narrated her ordeal to her husband, after which a complaint was lodged against the accused. The police have launched a manhunt to nab Ahirwar, who is currently on the run.

Man booked for raping live-in partner

A 29-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her live-in partner for a year on the pretext of marriage. The Bairagarh police said that the accused has been identified as Rahul Lokhande, who met the woman almost a year ago, and the duo landed in a live-in relationship. Lokhande violated the woman multiple times, promising to marry her. Later on Wednesday, Lokhande reneged on his promise. The woman then lodged a police complaint against Lokhande on Thursday. A search was launched to nab the accused.