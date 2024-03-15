 Bhopal: Married Woman Abducted, Raped By Neighbour
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Married Woman Abducted, Raped By Neighbour

Bhopal: Married Woman Abducted, Raped By Neighbour

The police have launched a manhunt to nab Ahirwar, who is currently on the run.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 12:03 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman was allegedly abducted and raped by her neighbour. Habibganj police station officials said that the 35-year-old woman got acquainted with the accused identified as Saudaan Singh Ahirwar.

On February 23, Ahirwar abducted the woman at knife-point from her colony late at night. He threatened the woman of dire consequences and took her to Dewas, where he outraged her modesty. Later, he brought the woman to Sehore and violated her there.

Read Also
Bhopal: After Financial Scam, RGPV Under Lens Over Paper Leak, Lokayukta To Probe
article-image

The woman on Wednesday, managed to escape from Ahirwar’s clutches and returned to Bhopal. She narrated her ordeal to her husband, after which a complaint was lodged against the accused. The police have launched a manhunt to nab Ahirwar, who is currently on the run.

Man booked for raping live-in partner

A 29-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her live-in partner for a year on the pretext of marriage. The Bairagarh police said that the accused has been identified as Rahul Lokhande, who met the woman almost a year ago, and the duo landed in a live-in relationship. Lokhande violated the woman multiple times, promising to marry her. Later on Wednesday, Lokhande reneged on his promise. The woman then lodged a police complaint against Lokhande on Thursday. A search was launched to nab the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Bus Stop Sheds Dumped On Footpath Causing Inconvenience To Pedestrians

Bhopal: Bus Stop Sheds Dumped On Footpath Causing Inconvenience To Pedestrians

Information About All Clinics And Hospitals Is Under RTI: State Information Commissioner

Information About All Clinics And Hospitals Is Under RTI: State Information Commissioner

Indore: Food Stall Staffers Thrash Youth For Misbehaviour

Indore: Food Stall Staffers Thrash Youth For Misbehaviour

Bhopal: Ban On 23 Dog Breeds Leaves Breeders And Owners Howling

Bhopal: Ban On 23 Dog Breeds Leaves Breeders And Owners Howling

Bhopal: Married Woman Abducted, Raped By Neighbour

Bhopal: Married Woman Abducted, Raped By Neighbour