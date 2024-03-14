Bhopal: After Financial Scam, RGPV Under Lens Over Paper Leak, Lokayukta To Probe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Already under investigation for alleged financial irregularities, Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya finds itself embroiled in another probe over examination paper leak at its polytechnic college. The special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Bhopal is going to investigate the paper leak in the university, said the officials.

Previously, following the alleged financial anomalies at the university, Gandhi Nagar police had registered a case. The state government has constituted a committee and tasked it with looking into the financial irregularities.

In October 2023, a video went viral on social media showing some faculty members of the university's polytechnic college allegedly selling exam papers for Rs 5,000. The college is situated on the university premises. The then vice chancellor had instituted an enquiry into the paper leak and had asked principal of the college RK Shrivastava to take action against the guilty. However, university administration removed the principal for not taking required action against the guilty and also suspended three staffers responsible for the paper leak.

Importantly, the university administration shielded all the accused, failing to take any legal action against them or file complaints with the police or investigation agencies. Lokayukta officials claim that there is a nexus involved in the paper leak, not only selling papers but also facilitating ineligible students to obtain degrees or diplomas and everything is connected to money. It is also alleged that higher officials of the university, including the then VC, registrar, exam controller, and other faculty members, were involved in the scam.