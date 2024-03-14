 Bhopal: After Financial Scam, RGPV Under Lens Over Paper Leak, Lokayukta To Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: After Financial Scam, RGPV Under Lens Over Paper Leak, Lokayukta To Probe

Bhopal: After Financial Scam, RGPV Under Lens Over Paper Leak, Lokayukta To Probe

In October 2023, a video surfaced showing some staffers of university's polytechnic college allegedly selling exam papers for Rs 5,000

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 11:41 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Already under investigation for alleged financial irregularities, Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya finds itself embroiled in another probe over examination paper leak at its polytechnic college. The special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Bhopal is going to investigate the paper leak in the university, said the officials.

Previously, following the alleged financial anomalies at the university, Gandhi Nagar police had registered a case. The state government has constituted a committee and tasked it with looking into the financial irregularities.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut March 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nirmal Nagar, Arvind Vihar, Green Surfur &...
article-image

In October 2023, a video went viral on social media showing some faculty members of the university's polytechnic college allegedly selling exam papers for Rs 5,000. The college is situated on the university premises. The then vice chancellor had instituted an enquiry into the paper leak and had asked principal of the college RK Shrivastava to take action against the guilty. However, university administration removed the principal for not taking required action against the guilty and also suspended three staffers responsible for the paper leak.  

Importantly, the university administration shielded all the accused, failing to take any legal action against them or file complaints with the police or investigation agencies. Lokayukta officials claim that there is a nexus involved in the paper leak, not only selling papers but also facilitating ineligible students to obtain degrees or diplomas and everything is connected to money. It is also alleged that higher officials of the university, including the then VC, registrar, exam controller, and other faculty members, were involved in the scam.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Bus Stop Sheds Dumped On Footpath Causing Inconvenience To Pedestrians

Bhopal: Bus Stop Sheds Dumped On Footpath Causing Inconvenience To Pedestrians

Information About All Clinics And Hospitals Is Under RTI: State Information Commissioner

Information About All Clinics And Hospitals Is Under RTI: State Information Commissioner

Indore: Food Stall Staffers Thrash Youth For Misbehaviour

Indore: Food Stall Staffers Thrash Youth For Misbehaviour

Bhopal: Ban On 23 Dog Breeds Leaves Breeders And Owners Howling

Bhopal: Ban On 23 Dog Breeds Leaves Breeders And Owners Howling

Bhopal: Married Woman Abducted, Raped By Neighbour

Bhopal: Married Woman Abducted, Raped By Neighbour