Bhopal

Bhopal: Maoists presence at Kanha Tiger Reserve

Forest & police dept swing into action

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 06:14 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After former Deputy Speaker of Assembly and Congress MLA Hina Kanware raised the issue of Maoists presence in few pockets of Kanha Tiger Reserve (Mandla) during the recently concluded Assembly session, forest department and police have stepped up efforts to tackle the issue.

Maoists’ presence has been traced in patches of Kanha Tiger Reserve situated in Balaghat district. The security has been beefed up in identified places, sources said.

When contacted, a senior forest officer wishing anonymity told Free Press that no one could deny the presence of Maoists in few patches of Kanha Tiger Reserve located in Balaghat district.

Steps have been taken in this regard. State government and central government are aware about the issue. They have taken appropriate steps by deploying the armed forces.

Another senior forest officer claimed that tourist inflow continued unabated at Kanha Tiger Reserve.

Bhopal: Corrupt will not be spared, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
