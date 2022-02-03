Bhopal: MANIT Professor couple awarded patent for natural fibre

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A Professor couple at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Savita and Gajendra Dixit have been granted patent by the Government of India for invention of natural fibre reinforced composite material and process. The process has been granted for 20 years.

Savita Dixit is a Professor in Chemical Engineering Department and Gajendra is Professor in Mechanical Engineering Department. This is their fifth patent.

'We got the news yesterday. We had applied for patent in 2015, Savita told Free Press. Talking about the fifth patent, she said that with the help of compression moulding technology, they combined natural fibres, coir and epoxy resins in a specified proportion to produce natural fibres of high specific modulus and desired strength.

All the ingredients needed in making this fibre are used in their natural form. Hence, the fibre material made from it comes in the category of a biodegradable fibre. Artificial fibres are being used on a large scale in the wood industry, which has harmed the environment.

Due to abundant use of wood in furnishing and carpentry, its many ill effects on nature are widely visible. Therefore, the invention of natural fibres is an important natural solution for the wood and furnishing industry and a unique step in protecting the environment, she said.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 01:07 AM IST