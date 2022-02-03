Bhopal: Bhoj Wetland has over 207 species of birds including dozen rare species

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhoj Wetland, a Ramsar Site, is home to over 207 species of birds. This was found in Bhoj Wetlands winter bird count that concluded on World Wetland Day on Wednesday.

As per report, Bhoj Wetland is rich in avian diversity and has over 207 species of birds. Moreover, the bird watchers witnessed over three dozen species of migratory birds including a dozen birds of rare species.

Deputy Director of Van Vihar, AK Jain, said over 200 bird watchers participated in the estimate process that was conducted as a joint exercise by Bhopal Birds, Van Vihar National Park and State Wetland Authority and VNS Saviours.

The bird estimation exercise started from December 19, 2021, and was completed in 45 days in 8 phases. The bird count zones included Bishankhedi to Mughalia Chhap, Bamhori, Borwan to the Lower Lake, Borwan Bairagarh and Van Vihar National Park, said Jain.

These birds whose presence was found in Bhoj Wetland include cranes, painted storks, greater spotted eagles, oriental darters, black-headed ibises and more.

Migratory birds such as the red-crested pochard, common pochard, black-headed ibis, red-naped ibis, northern shoveler, common teel, red-headed bunting, purple heron, Siberian stone chat, spotted bill duck and several others remained the main attraction during the counting activity.

Some of the rare species that was sighted include cranes, painted storks, greater spotted eagles, oriental darters, black-headed ibises and more.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Magisterial inquiry report within week in Berasia Cow deaths

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:45 AM IST