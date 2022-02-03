Bhopal: Magisterial inquiry report within week in Berasia Cow deaths

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The magisterial inquiry into the death of cows reported in gaushala in Berasia will be completed within a week, Bhopal district collector Avanish Lavania told Free Press on Wednesday. Gaushala has more than 400 cows. Sub divisional magistrate Aditya Jain is the magisterial investigation officer.

On January 30, carcasses of hundreds of cows were found in gaushala situated in Berasia. The police registered the case against the director of Gaushala Nirmala Shandilya under Sections 269, 270 of IPC but no arrest has been made till date.

Meanwhile, the district administration plans to shift cows to another gaushala for better care.

Berasia police station incharge DP Singh said few Muslim traders planned to donate 800 quintals of fodder for gaushala. But none of them approached so far.

Meanwhile BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia pointed out at poor budgetary allocation for gaushalas in the state. He added that the state government should increase the budget for gaushalas because whatever the state government is giving to feed cows was ìvery lessî.

