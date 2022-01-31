Cow deaths in Berasai gaushala: Magisterial probe ordered, bovine stock to be shifted

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A magisterial probe has been instituted into the cow deaths reported in gaushala (cow shelter) situated in Berasia, home minister Narottam Mishra told media persons here on Monday.

On Sunday morning, people of Berasia gathered outside gaushala and demonstrated against the death of cows in cowshed. People filed the complaint with district administration. They said several cows were killed intentionally and hundreds of cow carcasses were lying on backside of the gaushala.

The minister added that a post-mortem was conducted of six cows in which two of them died because of pneumonia while other four died of liver failure. In all, 68 cow carcasses were removed from gaushala and 200 cows are being shifted to another cowshed, Bhopal collector Avinash Lavania told Free Press. At present, cowshed has 200 cows under care of district administration. A medical health check up camp has been organised for cows.

'Our priority is to save cows,' he added. Police station incharge Berasia DP Singh said on Monday that the staff of Bhopal Municipal Corporation cleaned the area and removed cow carcasses from cowshed and also from the backside of gaushala. Police have been deployed at cow shelter to prevent untoward situation.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Yogendra Singh Parihar said no sections related to killing of the cows have been mentioned in the FIR against director of Gaushala Nirmala Shandilya.

He added that Section 269 of IPC is related to spread of infection of a disease that poses threat to life while Section 270 of IPC pertains to impersonation as a public servant. 'There no IPC sections mentioned in the FIR for working carelessly or on cows deaths,' he added.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:54 PM IST