Bhopal: Mandi traders go on 2-day strike against sudden ban on wheat export

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mandi traders went on a two-day strike from Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh against a sudden ban on export of wheat.

According to the Mandi traders association, around 3,000 trucks of Madhya Pradesh, which are laden with wheat, are lined up at Mumbai port.

Reeling under the impact of a ban on wheat export imposed by the Centre, traders’ associations in Madhya Pradesh have called a two-day bandh of mandis, during which traders across the state will not participate in the auctioning process of the wheat.

Mandi Traders Association president Harish Gyanchandani said, “The Union government should have given time of at least 15 days before taking such a decision. But the government took all of a sudden decision to suspend export. It resulted in heavy losses to traders. So they are on strike for two days.”

“We have conveyed our message to union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, CM Shivraj Singh Chouahn and Agriculture minister Kamal Patel,” Harish Gyanchandani added.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 03:36 PM IST