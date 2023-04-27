Bhopal: Management science training for Sashastra Seema Bal officials underway at IIFM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day training session on ‘Management Science’ for mid-commandant officers of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) began at the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) in the city on Thursday.

The training is designed to equip 20 middle-level commandant officers of the SSB, Bhopal with essential knowledge and skills in various areas of management. The course director Prof. Amitabh Pande seeks to enhance the capabilities of the officers in their work.

On the first day of the event, participants received training on strategic management, communication skills, motivation theories and techniques, and strategic leadership from experienced faculty members of the institute. In addition, they had the opportunity to go around the institute's campus and learn about the institution's education, training, and research work.

Given that the officers of the SSB often spend their major time near border and forested areas, hence the knowledge of forest management is essential to them, and this program will undoubtedly contribute to this goal, Pande said.

Besides, officers will receive training on various subjects related to effective management, communication with the public, and environmental conservation for proper management in the event. These will include topics such as decentralised leadership, communication skills, conflict management, resource management, stress management, and motivational principles.

