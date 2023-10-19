Bhopal Man Throws 7-Yr-Old Nephew Into Pond, Dives In Minutes Later, Both Dead

Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly threw his 7-year-old nephew into a pond in Bhopal on Thursday. Fearing police, minutes later he too jumped in. Both of them died after drowning. Jahangirabad police have recovered their bodies.

It is believed that the accused would often have heated fights in the family over property. The incident took place behind the police headquarters.

Police station in-charge Ajay Tiwari said that Kaiser Taj (24), resident of Taj Grocery Store, lives with his family on Chiklod Road. On Thursday afternoon, he picked up his nephew Ahmed Taj (7), from school. From school he took him to Khatlapura lower lake and threw the child into the water. Meanwhile, a man present at the spot saw him committing the crime and tried to catch the accused. Fearing being caught, Kaiser Taj himself jumped into the water.

Soon, passersby informed police about the incident.

During the search, the police took out the bodies of both of them from the pond. Reasons behind Kaiser’s actions have not been ascertained yet. Preliminary investigation revealed that Kaiser's mental health is not good. He is married and has a child.

Property dispute might be the reason

It is being said that Kaiser used to argue with his family members every day due to property disputes. Recently he had also beaten his father. After this his father evicted him from the property. At present, the family shop is managed by father and Kaiser's elder brother Faisal, who is the father of the victim child.

