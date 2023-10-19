MP Election 2023: 'Maharaj, Make Dabra A District & I Will End My Politics...', BJP Leader Imarti Devi Urges Jyotiraditya Scindia

Imarti Devi |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In the year when the BJP government has already declared two new districts--Mauganj and Maihar, in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, a similar demand has popped up from Gwalior region.

BJP candidate and Scindia supporter has requested her 'Maharaj' to carve out Dabra as a separate district even if it costs her political career.

A video of the former minister came to fore on Thursday.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “I have worked hard for Dabra and its public. Maharaj, I don't want a ticket in future. All I request you to make Dabra a district and I will end my politics,” Imarti said during a BJP booth workers conference, in which Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present.

In-laws battle in Dabra

Then she asked the crowd whether Dabra tehsil should be made a district to which the crowd responded positively.

Notably, BJP has made former minister Imarti Devi its candidate from Dabra assembly and Congress has again fielded sitting MLA Suresh Raje. Dabra has become a battlefield for in-laws. Suresh Raje had defeated Imarti Devi in the 2020 by-election.

Imarti VS Raje & The Viral Video...

Recently, Congress MLA from Dabra Suresh Raje's video went viral where he was caught in a compromising position. Raje dismissed the reports, calling the video 'fake' and alleged BJP's conspiracy. A few days later, his opponent Imarti Devi's purported audio surfaced where she was heard saying "Make his video viral, then delete it...Then ask for money." However, it is yet to be investigated if the viral video was morphed and if Imarti had any role in the alleged conspiracy.