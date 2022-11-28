Bhopal: Man, son rape woman on pretext of marriage, on the run

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth and his father raped a girl and are on the run, Nishantpura police said on Sunday. Police station incharge Rupesh Dubey told Free Press that the victim (24) came in contact with Sameer Khan at a shop where she used to work in 2020. The accused also used to work near one of the shops. The accused promised to marry her and raped her repeatedly on pretext of marrying her.

When the victim asked to fulfil his promise, he began making excuses. When she put pressure on him, the accused took her to court and prepared an affidavit that she was his live-in partner.

After few days, the accused left the woman. As a result, she approached his father Sajid Khan. The father assured of help. One day, he called the woman to hold talks and raped her. He promised that his son would marry her. However, Sajid Khan kept insisting to get into physical relationship. The woman left the locality and shifted to another area in Bhopal to get rid of Sajid. The victim complained about it to Sameer but he asked her to keep quiet.

Fed up, the victim approached police and filed complaint. The police have registered the case under Sections 376, 376-(2) N and 34 of IPC and have started investigation. Sajid and Sameer are on the run.