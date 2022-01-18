Bhopal: Man, son among 3 arrested for extorting money from government employees

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested three persons who used to threaten and cheat government employees posing as EOW officials.

The EOW Director General Ajay Sharma told Free Press that Sanjay Mishra, resident of Rewa district, posed as a senior inspector of EOW and called himself DP Mishra. He had registered his name as a senior inspector of EOW. He used to visit government offices to ask for money from employees and threatened them if they did not pay. He would threaten to conduct raid in their houses if they did not pay. Some of them came under pressure and paid the amount and some didn’t.

Recently, three complaints were filed with EOW against Mishra. A complaint was filed by an employee Jai Kishan Dwivedi posted in water resources department, Rewa. Mishra had asked him to deposit Rs 1 lakh in his account and he had deposited the amount on July 22, 2021.

Similarly, forest ranger Ramnarash Saket posted in Uchera in Satna district was asked to deposit Rs 50,000 in account of Mishra.

One more complaint was filed in which water resources department sub engineer Kalicharan Dubey was asked to pay Rs 25,000. However, the latter filed the complaint with EOW instead of depositing it.

A case was registered against Sanjay Mishra on September 22, 2021, in Rewa EOW wing.

As soon as the accused came to know about the FIR, he fled from Rewa and came to Bhopal. He started living in TT Nagar with his son Ashkrat Mishra.

Sanjay is a habitual offender. A case has registered against him in 2019 in Rewa and since then he was on the run. The district court of Rewa had issued arrest warrant against him.

Police had announced the reward of Rs 10,000 on his arrest.

As per reports, Sanjay Mishra, his son and a person called Raghuraja Garg formed a gang.

They used to threaten people and asked them to deposit money in their bank accounts.

Garg had made an agreement with the two that he will charge 10 per cent for lending his account. The gang had targeted government officials in Sheopur, Sagar, Ratlam, Shivpuri, Guna, Tikamgarh, Panna, Rewa districts. The victims were from panchayat, cooperatives, revenue, water resources, mining departments besides discoms.

The three were presented in court from where father and son were taken on four-day police remand. Garg was sent to jail.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:17 AM IST