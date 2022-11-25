e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man sexually assaults minor step-daughter multiple times, held

Bhopal: Man sexually assaults minor step-daughter multiple times, held

The girl remained quiet for over two years before confiding in her mother when her step-father again sexually assaulted her on Wednesday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bairagarh police have arrested a man on charges of raping his minor step-daughter on multiple occasions, said police on Friday. The accused had been sexually assaulting the girl from the past two years.

Police station head constable, Mahendra Singh told Free Press the victim accompanied by her mother approached the police and lodged a complaint against her step-father, who is into cosmetics business.

The girl in her complaint said that her mother had married the man and he moved in with them in October 2020. The man had been raping her since he started living with the family. The girl remained quiet, until Wednesday when the man again raped her. The girl then confided in her mother and the woman took her to police station and lodged a rape complaint.

Police have arrested the accused. He during the questioning confessed to the crime. He will be produced in court on Saturday, the police said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Three held for vehicle lifting, stolen car seized
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal fails to get in top 10, Damoh ranks first

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal fails to get in top 10, Damoh ranks first

Bhopal: 100 shops to be removed for 16-km-long, 6-lane road in Kolar

Bhopal: 100 shops to be removed for 16-km-long, 6-lane road in Kolar

Bhopal: 3-D design of Metro train under preparation

Bhopal: 3-D design of Metro train under preparation

Madhya Pradesh: One held with 52 litres of illicit liquor in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: One held with 52 litres of illicit liquor in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Special awareness campaign centred on women’s rights begins

Madhya Pradesh: Special awareness campaign centred on women’s rights begins