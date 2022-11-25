Bhopal: Man sexually assaults minor step-daughter multiple times, held

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bairagarh police have arrested a man on charges of raping his minor step-daughter on multiple occasions, said police on Friday. The accused had been sexually assaulting the girl from the past two years.

Police station head constable, Mahendra Singh told Free Press the victim accompanied by her mother approached the police and lodged a complaint against her step-father, who is into cosmetics business.

The girl in her complaint said that her mother had married the man and he moved in with them in October 2020. The man had been raping her since he started living with the family. The girl remained quiet, until Wednesday when the man again raped her. The girl then confided in her mother and the woman took her to police station and lodged a rape complaint.

Police have arrested the accused. He during the questioning confessed to the crime. He will be produced in court on Saturday, the police said.