Bhopal: Three held for vehicle lifting, stolen car seized

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Aishbag police of Bhopal have arrested three men on charges of stealing a four-wheeler, a case of which was registered at police station on November 10.

The police said that the stolen car had been seized from possession of accused.

Aishbag police stated that a complainant identified as Mohammad Nasir had approached the police station on November 10, stating that his four-wheeler had been stolen by unidentified persons. The police registered a complaint and began investigation.

The police were patrolling BHEL locality of the city on Thursday when they spotted three suspicious men commuting by a car. When the trio was intercepted by the police and questioned, they identified themselves as Manoj Yadav, Mukesh Gupta and Rajkumar Patel, all native residents of Sagar.

The police sought the documents of the car, which the trio failed to produce. The police then questioned them strictly who then admitted that they had stolen the car from Aishbag locality 13 days back. The police took the accused trio into custody and seized the stolen car from their possession.

