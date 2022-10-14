Bhopal: Man sexually assaults his newly-wed for refusing wife swapping demand; booked

The woman's in-laws too supported their son saying that this was a 5-star culture and nothing to complaint about. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bikaner-based 5-star hotel’s manager has been booked for sexually assaulting his 22-year-old newly-wed wife for refusing to his wife swapping demand. Mahila police station, Bhopal has registered a case against the man under Sections 377, 498(a), 323, 506, 34 of IPC.

According to FIR, both the families live in Koh-e-Fiza and knew each other before their children marriage was solemnized.

On June 24, the newly-wed woman accompanied her husband to to Bikaner. Her husband had told her family that he had a house in Bikaner, however, the man put her up in one of the rooms of the 5-star hotel, where he worked as manager.

Within a week, the man made an indecent demand of wife swapping, which she bluntly rejected. Not ready to hear a no, the man started sexually assaulting her She was forced to unnatural and oral sex. The woman in her complaint said that she was shocked to find out that her husband was into drugs and had relations with other women.

She further said, “ I was kept in room no-104 for 15 days. I was tortured and even my mobile phone was snatched. Rs 50 lakh was demand from my parents. Even I was called un-cultured when I refused his wife swapping demand. Then my husband brought me to my in-laws house and warned me of against making any complaint to his parents.” The woman in her complaint said that despite her husband’s warning she informed her in-laws about his husband demands and misdeeds, however, they too supported him saying that this was a 5-star culture and nothing to complaint about.

After the woman did not find any support from her in-laws, she called up her parents and informed about her ordeal.

“I called up my parents and told them about all the incidents. My uncle brought me back to my parent’s house. My mother who was in Saudi Arabia rushed back. My health condition had deteriorate and I was hospitalized in a private hospital on October 3,2022,” woman told police. No arrest has been made so far in the case.