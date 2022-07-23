Bhopal: Man rapes 8-year-old girl in school toilet

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl in a government school toilet in Khoefiza locality of the sate capital Bhopal, the police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested the accused and he has been identified as Lakshminarayan Dhanak (26). The accused is the husband of an employee of the school who works as a sweeper in the school and they live on the school premises only.

According to police, the victim is a student of class 4th and she took admission in the school six days ago. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon. The victim went to the bathroom during lunch time and in the meantime, the accused caught her from behind. He raped the victime and then fled from the spot.

The other students informed the teacher after watching the victim crying. The minor told the teacher that an uncle wearing a yellow shirt took her in the bathroom. Following which the school staff informed the police about the incident. The police rushed to the spot and questioned the school employees.

During questioning, the police came to know about the accused and later arrested him.

