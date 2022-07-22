Bhopal: Class 12 CBSE results; city topper Siddhi aims to be psychologist

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Siddhi Gothi, a student of Sagar Public School, has emerged as the city topper in class 12 examination conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education. The results of class 12 were declared at 10 am on Friday. Siddhi, a student of science stream, has scored 99.2% marks.

A student of physics, chemistry and biology, Siddhi was also a city topper in class 10. Her father is an architect and her mother is a pharmacologist. Dance was the stress-buster for Siddhi. She said that she did not expect to top in the city but was sure that she would obtain more than 98% marks.

Siddhi wants to become a psychologist. “I was very impressed with the counsellors I met. Moreover, anxiety and depression are spreading like a chronic disease in society. I want to help people overcome it,” she said. Siddhi is not on social media. “It is the source of negativity,” she says.

She would appear in CUET to join an undergraduate psychology course in a central university.

Siddhartha Amlavad of SPS, who has scored 99% in physics, chemistry and maths, wants to become a computer engineer. His father Shailesh is a data analyst and his mother is a homemaker. Mathematics is his favourite subject.

Tanisha Malik, a student of DPS, Neelbad, who has scored 98.2%, wants to pursue graduation in engineering and join administrative services thereafter. She doesn’t have a mobile phone. She said that she studied for 8 to 10 hours everyday and used sample question papers, NCERT books for her preparations.

Bhopal 11th among 14 regions.

Among 14 regions into which the CBSE has divided the country, Bhopal was at the 11th position with a pass percentage of 90.74. Trivandrum region topped the list with 98.93% of students clearing the exam.

Other top scorers

DPS Kolar

Meghna Khadakar - 99% (Commerce)

Neti Thakur - 98.8% (Humanities)

Tejas Paliwal - 98.8% (Humanities)

St Joseph’s Co-ed School

Gavirta Patel - 96.8% (Humanities)

Shruti Dhoot - 96.8% (Humanities)

Abhiskek Dubey - 96.6% (PCM)

Carmel Convent Sr Sec School, BHEL

Aditri Agarwal - 97.8% (Humanities)

Princy Jain - 97.2% (Commerce)

Campion School, Arera Colony

Siddharth Menon - 98.6% (PCM)

Shambhav Sharma - 97.6% (PCB)

Prateel Chandwani - 97.4% (Commerce)

St Joseph’s Convent, Idgah Hills

Sanya Waseem - 98.8% (Humanities)

Anjali Jain - 97% (Humanities)

Gaurangi Patwa - 96.8% (Humanities)

Anand Vihar, Tulsi Nagar

D Lavnesh Rao - 96.4% (Science)

Yogeeta Dhakad - 95% (Science)