Bhopal: Training program of CM Rise Schools’ principals ends

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day leadership and management training camp organised by the Tribal Affairs Department at Noronha Academy of Administration in Shahpura concluded on Friday with Priya Sonpar taking a stress management session with 40 newly appointed principals from across the state.

Sonpar told principals about different types of stress.

Sonpar added, “Do not keep small causes of stress unnecessarily collected, do not postpone their solution and do not over-think.”

On the occasion, feel-good letters were also written to principals, then shared with others, explaining that when one expresses happiness, it spreads. When one is happy and has a lovely smile on their face, then the surrounding environment is also pleasant.

The principals were also taken to visit Subhash Utkrisht Vidyalaya in Shivaji Nagar, CM Rise Government School in Barkhedi and Eklavya Model Residential School (Gurukulam) in Bawadia Kalan.

The trainees told principals and staff about innovations being adopted in those schools. The newly appointed principals asked questions related to innovations and management of schools. Subhash School of Excellence talked about ideal initiatives, policies and innovations through PPT presentation.

Sakshi, a student of class 11, while addressing principals, said that making student-principal and student-ministers in the school solves problems of students at the initial stage.

“If a classmate misses studies due to absence, he tells us and he gets help immediately. Even if for some reason, a classmate is unable to bring tiffin, he tells us, we share our tiffin with him. This establishes a bridge between students and teachers,” she said.

