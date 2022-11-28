Bhopal: Man posing as land owner dupes two persons of over Rs 4 lakh

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhay Pradesh): The police have registered a case against a man who posing as land owner sold plots to two persons and took more than Rs 4 lakh in advance.

Bairagarh police station incharge told media that the two complainants approached the police and filed the complaint against property broker Yamani Krishna Shastri.

One of the complainants Sultan Khan (55), employee of a private company, had contacted Yamani to buy a plot worth Rs 4 lakh in 2015.

Another person contacted Yamani to buy the plot. She also gave the amount to book the plot in Abbas Nagar area. Yamani claimed that he was the owner of the land and he would get the documents registered.

The accused showed them the plot but kept misleading them. Recently, when the buyers mounted pressure on the accused and verified the land details, they came to know that they were cheated. The police have registered the case under Section 420 of IPC and have started the investigation.