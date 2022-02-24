Bhopal: Man poses as PMO staff, dupes mother of MP student stuck in Ukraine of Rs 42K

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mother of an MP student stuck in Ukraine claimed on Thursday that she paid Rs 42000 to someone posing as a staff from PMO to bring her daughter back home.

She has not received the tickets despite completing the payment online, she added.

Resident of Vidisha, Vaishali Wilson, has filed a complaint against the man who had introduced himself as Prince Gaba at Kotwali police station.

SI Shivendra Pathak said that the police were investigating the matter and would register an FIR against the accused on finding something suspicious.

He said, “The officials from the offices of aviation minister and commission for protection of child rights talked to ‘Prince’ on Wednesday. They were asked to stay assured about the tickets. Now the man is unreachable.”

When Free Press tried to contact the thug, his number was switched off.

Vaishali told the Free Press, “I received a call from someone who said he was a staff at PMO. He introduced himself as Prince Gaba. He asked me to pay Rs 42,000 to book my daughter's and one of her friend's tickets from Ukraine to India. I transferred the money on Wednesday.”

Vaishali says Prince had said earlier that he will send the ticket at 4 pm on Wednesday. He then pushed the timeline to 5 pm, then to 8 pm and then to 2 pm on Thursday.

Vaishali says that Prince had asked for money in two different accounts, but has not given tickets yet.

“He called me to confirm the payment and said he will send the tickets in a couple of hours. He did not send any ticket and ultimately switched his phone off today,” she adds.

She further says that she had a talk with the chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Priyank Kanungo. Priyank said that he had tried to get Prince's details from the PMO and according to the office, there is no such employee.

Wilson had recently filed a request on CM helpline to aid her daughter's return from war-stuck Ukraine, where she got the response to file a complaint at the local police station in Ukraine.

Her daughter Srishti Wilson is a 5th semester MBBS student in Ukraine while Vaishali works as a technician at a blood bank in Vidisha.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Misrod police arrest two persons with illicit liquor

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 03:04 PM IST