Bhopal: Misrod police arrest two persons with illicit liquor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Misrod police arrested two persons with illicit liquor in the city on Wednesday late evening, an official said on Thursday.

Misrod police station in charge Ras Bihari Sharma said that they got a tipoff that illicit liquors were being smuggled from Narmadapuram in a luxury car.

Following the tipoff, police launched a vehicle checking operation in front of the police station. In the meantime a luxury car reached the checking spot and when the police stopped the car, the driver tried to escape from the spot.

The police chased and stopped the car. As soon as they checked the car, they found 16 cartons of beer and one carton of foreign made liquor. The police immediately arrested the accused Tushar Leela and Ankit Singh.

Sharma said that a case was registered against the accused under section 34 (2) of excise act. The police also seized the car and the liquor, Sharma added.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 01:19 PM IST