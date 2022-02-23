Bhopal: Digital, skill university to be established in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said that digital and skill universities would be established in the state to provide quality education to youths. He stated it during the departmental review meeting on Wednesday.

There is a proposal to establish Digital University in Ujjain and Skill University in Bhopal. The country's first digital university is in Kerala. Yadav directed Ujjain University Professors and departmental officers to visit Kerala University and present the concept paper. Similarly, Professors and department officials of Barkatullah University will visit Rajasthan Skill University.

These teams are expected to present the concept note within three weeks that will include the basic plan of the university in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav said youths got acquainted with digital education during corona period. Door-to-door education will be accessible through Digital University. Students will also be able to get education in different regional languages.

Digital University aims to be the prime mover of knowledge revolution in the country by focusing on research and education in science, technology and humanities relevant to the digital world, said Yadav.

Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education Shailendra Singh and Commissioner Higher Education Sonali Wayangankar were present in the meeting.

