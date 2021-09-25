SJVN signed MoU with University Institute of Technology, HPU, Shimla for Skill Development

In line with the vision of Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for Skill Development, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between SJVN and University Institute of Technology, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla. Sh Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director SJVN stated that this agreement is testimony to SJVN’s commitment towards holistic growth and development of the society by providing opportunities to the students of the State for Skill Development.

With an objective of capacity building and providing relevant Industry exposure to the students of UIT, MoU was signed by D.P. Kaushal, Executive Director HR, SJVN, for SJVN and by Professor P.L Sharma, Director UIT, HPU, Shimla for University Institute of Technology, Himachal Pradesh University at SJVN Corporate Headquarter, Shanan, Shimla.

Sharma further informed that this MoU will not only go a long way in capacity building and skill development of the budding technology graduates but will also promote joint research, innovation and exploration in the latest trends and various streams of Engineering & Technology.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:54 AM IST