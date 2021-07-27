Bhopal: Man poses as OSD to cabinet ministers, arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 48-year-old man, who was impersonating as officer on special duty (OSD) to two state ministers has been arrested by Crime Branch Bhopal, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Shailendra Patel, 35, a resident of Jabalpur. He lives at a rented house in Saket Nagr Bhopal.

He was impersonating himself as OSD to Urban administration and development minister Bhupendra and also to Higher Education minister Mohan Yadav.

Recently, he duped a woman assistant professor, who is posted at a government college in Jabalpur. The police detained Patel on the complaint of the woman assistant professor, who had given Rs 75,000 to the accused for her transfer.

During the course of interrogation, police officials found that the accused had duped several officials of urban administration in lieu of their transfer.

OSD to Urban administration and development minister, Mayank Verma told the police that the accused had made phone calls to many CMOs (chief municipality officers) and promised that he would help them in their transfer.

Investigation officer Anup Uikey said that the modus operandi of the accused was that he would approach the government employees and would lure them for transfer. After receiving money from them, he would block their number.

Uikey further said that Patel was a habitual offender. He was earlier booked for duping a woman employee of Panchyat department in March.