Bhopal: Mamata meeting former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Delhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee is going to hold a meeting with president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Kamal Nath at his residence in New Delhi at 2pm on Tuesday.

Media coordinator of the Congress, Narendra Saluja, said Nath and Banerjee plan to discuss fresh political issues.

Nath’s residence is located in 183 South Avenue, New Delhi.

Nath said that that he has always been a ‘fire fighter’ and will keep on providing services to the All India Congress Committee.

Nath is holding the posts of MPPCC president and that of the leader of opposition.