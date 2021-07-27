Madhya Pradesh: Cabinet extends date for transfer of government officials from July 31 to August 7

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet has extended date for transfer of government officers from July 31 to August 7.

The cabinet took the decision at a meeting in Mantralay on Tuesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over it.

The cabinet also decided to fill in 419 posts of dentist in three years.

Chouhan expressed satisfaction at the number of samples of the suspect cases of Covid-91, which were 70,000 a day.

It has happened at a time when the number of corona cases has declined.

Government spokesperson Narottam Mishra said that Chouhan was also happy about the fact that 2.42 crore people had been given the first dose of the vaccine and 47.3 lakh the second dose.