Bhopal: Man Mowed Down By Recklessly Driven Car

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A motorist was mowed down by a recklessly driven car in Bilkhiriya on Thursday. The driver fled while Chanar was rushed to the hospital by the locals where he succumbed to injuries on Friday morning. The police have registered a case against car driver.

Bilkhiriya police station house officer (SHO) Sunil Chaturvedi said man who lost his life was Yashwant Chanar (36), a native of Sagar district. He used to make transformers for a private company and was a divorcee.

He lived in a rented accommodation in Bilkhiriya. He was heading towards Anand Nagar to meet his friend on Thursday evening. As soon as he left from home and reached near a road crossing, a recklessly driven car rammed into his bike. As a result, he fell down and his head banged against the ground.

The police have registered a hit-and-run case and are searching for the driver of the unidentified car.

