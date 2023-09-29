Bhopal: BMC To Clean Immersion Waste Within 24 Hours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will clean water reservoirs and their embankments by removing Ganesha idol immersion waste within next 24 hours. Remains of puja related items stayed afloat on Lower Lake after Anant Chaturdahsi in Bhopal on Friday, Wooden frames, flowers were are seen floating in the water bodies in the city on Friday.

Air Force show to be held on Saturday has delayed cleaning of waste from water reservoirs in state capital. Traffic flow has been restricted around Kamla Park for air show. During rehearsal, there was massive traffic jam around Kamla Park, VIP road. Keeping this in view, BMC has decided to carry on cleaning drive soon after the air show.

The responsibility to clean up water bodies after immersions of idols lies with Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The immersion of Ganesha idols was going at embankments of local water bodies for past one week. BMC teams have been pressed into service with cranes for smooth and safe immersion.

Water bodies notified for immersion include Shahpura lake, Prempura Ghat, Rani Kamlapati, Khatlapura. Police men were also deployed for safety at notified ghats and water bodies.

Deputy municipal commissioner (health) Yogendra Singh Patel said, “If immersion finishes by Friday evening, cleaning of waste or leftover will be carried out at night. Otherwise, it will be taken up after air show and will be completed by October 1. During air show, it is not possible to carry out cleaning drive as traffic has been diverted.”

