Bhopal: Man loses Rs 48k in cyber fraud

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Awadhpuri Police have registered a case against an unidentified cyber cheat for siphoning off Rs 48 thousand from a man’s bank account by making him download an application on his cell phone, the police said on Thursday.

Cops said that the complainant had approached the cyber cell earlier, from where the case was transferred to the Awadhpuri police station.

The Awadhpuri police said that the complainant, Rajendra Singh (33) is an employee in a private company and resides in Aadharshila colony. He had purchased some articles online almost a month ago, which turned out to be defective. He then began searching for the customer-care number online.

He stumbled across a number and called on it. No one received the phone at that time. Following this, Singh received a call from another number a few minutes later and the person on the other side identified himself as the customer-care personnel of the company. The purported customer-care personnel listened to Singh’s grievance and then advised him to download the “AnyDesk” application. Singh did the same and realised that Rs 48.66 thousand had been siphoned off from his account that very evening.

He contacted the bank but did not receive a cogent reply, after which he approached the cyber crime police and lodged a complaint. The case was transferred to Awadhpuri police station and investigations are on in the case.