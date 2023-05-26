Bhopal: Officers want to remain in loop line, some collectors crave for posting at Mantralaya

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The election code of conduct will be in place after four months from now.

For the assembly election, it will be in force from the first week of October. So, many officers want to remain in the loop line before the polls.

According to sources, the collectors of some districts want posting in Mantralaya.

During the election, the collectors are generally under pressure. The ruling party as well as the opposition puts pressure on them. Similarly, there is the Election Commission’s pressure.

This is the reason that many collectors want to go out of districts. According to sources, the collectors of four districts want to leave on the grounds of personal reasons.

Those who wish to leave districts are direct recruits. They do not want field posting in an election time.

As the elections are nearing, the pressure of the government on districts is increasing.

Since the government wants the projects to pick up speed, the higher-ups in the government are pulling up the collectors of those districts where the progress of work has been slow.

The government is also monitoring the Chief Minister’s public service campaign and taking feedback on its progress from the collectors.

The ministers and the legislators are also under pressure because of the election.

So, the officers are making efforts to remain in the loop line to keep away from any controversy.

A few non-IAS officers also want to get rid of field posting and go to some other places where there is no pressure of election.

Many want deputation to Centre

A few officers want to go to the Centre on deputation. After S Vishwanathan, an IAS officer of 2008-batch, has gone to the Centre on deputation, his wife Irene Cynthia also wants to go to Delhi.

Nevertheless, it has not been decided whether the 2008-batch officers, like Bharat Agarwal, Surbhi Gupta and Shilpa Gupta, will also go on deputation.

A few 2009-batch officers also want to go on deputation. For empanelment to the post of joint secretary at the Centre, it is necessary for an officer to work as a director on deputation for two years. For this reason, many officers have queued up for deputation to the Centre.

Senior officers like Principal Secretary Pallavi Jain Govil, Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, Manish Singh and a few others are in queue for deputation.

Read Also Bhopal: NTCA forms Cheetah project steering committee