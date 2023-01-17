Bhopal: Man kills his sister’s husband suspecting devil impact

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32 year old man resident of village Chawani Pathar under the Bilkhria police station was killed as his brother in law had beaten him, suspecting a devil impact on him, said the police here on Tuesday.

Police station in-charge Sunil Chaturvedi told media that on January 13th a man Kamlesh Ahirwar (32) was admitted in the Hamidia hospital for treatment. He died during the course of treatment. On January 14, the police seized the body and sent for the post-mortem.

During the post-mortem, the doctors suspected injuries mark on his body. The forensic experts were called and they confirmed that Kamlesh was beaten vigorously and several injury marks were seen on his body.

Kamlesh beaten with lathi on his head, back and other parts of the body

The police came to know that on the night of January 12th, when Kamlesh reached home, he found his brother in law Rakesh Ahirwar (wife’s brother). On some issue they started quarrelling, on this Rakesh hit Kamlesh with lathi on his head, back and other parts of the body.

After the incident Kamlesh fell ill and the other family members took him to the hospital.

The police have registered the case under section 302 of IPC and have arrested the accused Rakesh from Rahatgarh area of Sagar district. The accused told the police that he had beaten his relative as he suspected that he was under some devil’s pressure and creating problems for the family.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)