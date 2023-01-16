e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Patients wait for hours as doctors at Kamla Nehru Gas Relief Hospital are hardly available, say gas victims

Dr MA Khuram, medical superintendent incharge, said, “There is shortage of doctors at Kamla Nehru Hospital. We advertised thrice but hardly any doctor responded.”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Doctor's chamber at Kamla Nehru Hospital | FP Pics
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The gas victims have condemned the mismanagement at Kamla Nehru Hospital run by department of gas relief where doctors are hardly present during their duty hours.

About 12 doctors have to remain present in morning but hardly any doctor is seen, they said.

“Kamla Nehru super specialty gas relief hospital has two MD doctors - Dr Sanjay Jain and Dr Sudha Gupta. Due to administrative work Dr Jain visits hospital after 1 pm. Dr Sudha Gupta, a gynaecologist, usually arrives around 11 am and leaves at 1 pm,” said gas victim Hamid Shaikh. He added, “It is a regular practice in Kamla Nehru Hospital. Gas victims come here for treatment but do not find doctors. We have to wait for hours.”

Another gas victim Wahid Khan said, “Doctors should understand the problems of patients. It is unfortunate that they do not come on time.”

Dr MA Khuram, medical superintendent incharge, said, “Doctors are on rounds, so they are not seen in their chambers. There is shortage of doctors at Kamla Nehru Hospital. We advertised thrice but hardly any doctor responded. After completing three months duty, they leave the job because of low wages. Despite this, we pay attention to patients.”

