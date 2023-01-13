Pune: MNGL gas pipeline at Rajaram bridge catches fire, no casualties reported

e-Paper Get App
The police team arrived at the scene as well, and they temporarily blocked traffic on one side of Sinhagad Road for a few hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
MNGL gas pipeline at Rajaram bridge catches fire, no casualties reported | Social Media
In the early hours of Friday, a gas pipeline of Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) caught fire at the Rajaram bridge on Sinhagad Road in Pune, according to officials. With the assistance of the MNGL crew, the Pune Fire Brigade firefighters put out the flames over the course of nearly four hours. Officials said there were no known casualties in the incident.

'MNGL pipeline was regularly leaking gas'

Officials claimed that around 12.10 am, the Fire Department was informed of the fire at the Rajaram bridge. "It was discovered that the MNGL pipeline was regularly leaking gas. At the intersection near Rajaram Bridge, the fire spread at three different points. A big water tanker and three fire tenders were dispatched," according to an officer.

Fire caused by pipeline break

The police team arrived at the scene as well, and they temporarily blocked traffic on one side of Sinhagad Road for a few hours.

Firefighters suspected that the fire was caused by a pipeline break that occurred during some digging work done by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited (MSEDCL) employees there.

