Bhopal: Man killed wife for her friendship with other men, held

BHOPAL: The police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the body of a woman, which was found in a house on Thursday. The deceased Durga was killed by her husband Gopal Mehra, as he disliked her friendship with other men. He worked in an under renovation house at Ayodhya Nagar. He had killed the woman in the same house on Tuesday.
The accused after killing the woman had stuffed the body inside cupboard under stairs in the under-renovation house. The other labourers discovered the smell of decomposed body and informed police. Police said accused fled the city after the incident.
Ayodhya Nagar SHO Renu Murab said Gopal strangulated the woman after taking her to the under-renovation house. Accused told police that he remarried after separating from his first wife. He was also second husband of Durga. Police said accused doubted her fidelity. Durga would often press him for money.
He said when she demanded money on Tuesday, he told her to accompany him. He said he will take money from the contractor and give it to her. The unsuspecting woman went there with him and the accused after asking her to wait in the house went into another room. After a short while, he returned silently and before she could see him or understand anything, strangulated her from behind.
He then stuffed her body inside the cupboard and ran away. When other labourers tried to contact him, he said he has left for his village. He reached Itarsi by train and was arrested from there on Friday. The cops when quizzed him about the incident, he revealed the woman would talk to other men and would often visit her male friends.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)