Bhopal: Man killed wife for her friendship with other men, held

BHOPAL: The police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the body of a woman, which was found in a house on Thursday. The deceased Durga was killed by her husband Gopal Mehra, as he disliked her friendship with other men. He worked in an under renovation house at Ayodhya Nagar. He had killed the woman in the same house on Tuesday.

The accused after killing the woman had stuffed the body inside cupboard under stairs in the under-renovation house. The other labourers discovered the smell of decomposed body and informed police. Police said accused fled the city after the incident.

Ayodhya Nagar SHO Renu Murab said Gopal strangulated the woman after taking her to the under-renovation house. Accused told police that he remarried after separating from his first wife. He was also second husband of Durga. Police said accused doubted her fidelity. Durga would often press him for money.