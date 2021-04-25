Bhopal: Man killed by live-in partner's husband, accused had called them to meet his ailing daughter in Jabalpur

He had eloped with Neetu, 38, wife of accused Ram Prasad Jatav. The accused was seeking a chance to avenge his loss as his wife had left him, their one daughter and two sons. Police said the woman started living with the deceased nearly 8 months ago in Jabalpur but they moved to Bhopal in November 2020.

Her husband was mounting pressure on her to return but she refused. On Saturday, he convinced her to come to Jabalpur as their daughter was ailing. The accused went to receive his wife and her paramour at railway station and as they reached, he asked Raju to accompany him to the colony where his bike was parked. He asked his wife to wait. After some time, the accused returned alone.

When Neetu asked him about Raju, he said he killed him. The woman rushed to spot only to find Raju lying in a pool of blood. On being informed, a police team reached there and sent the body for post-mortem.