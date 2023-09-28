Bhopal: Man Ends Life By Consuming Celphos

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man, who was an alcoholic, consumed Celphos after he had a heated argument with his wife over his drinking habit in Sukhi Sewaniya locality of the city on Tuesday, police said.

Police added that the man was taken to hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Naveen Kumar said that the man who took the extreme step has been identified as Prahlad Prajapati. He was a resident of Khurai in Sagar and was married to a woman seven years ago. He, his wife and two kids used to reside at a rented accommodation in Sukhi Sewaniya.

Frequent disputes used to take place between Prajapati and his wife, as he was an alcoholic and refused to give up the habit. Some time ago, his wife went to his native village located close to Bhopal along with her two kids. Later, the couple was made to reconcile and was reunited.

Prajapati however, did not give up the habit of drinking, owing to which his wife again went to her native village along with her kids. Irked due to the same, Prajapati consumed Celphos on Tuesday noon and was rushed to Hamidia hospital by his neighbours. He, however, died on Tuesday evening while undergoing treatment. Police have sent his body for post-mortem, SHO Kumar said.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

