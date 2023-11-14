 Bhopal: Man Dies In Road Accident 
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 02:02 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Diwali celebrations turned tragic for a family residing in Vikas Nagar area of the city, as their 24-year-old son, an electrician by profession, met with an accident near Chetak bridge on Sunday. During treatment, he died on Sunday late at night.

MP Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Gurjar said the man has been identified as Aaman Dubey (24). He used to reside in Vikas Nagar area. On Sunday morning, he, along with his brother-in-law Shrikant Dubey, was heading to work on his bike.

As they reached near the Chetak bridge locality, a four-wheeler coming from the wrong direction rammed into the bike. The duo fell on the ground and sustained grievous injuries. Despite this, Dubey picked up his bike and rode to the JP hospital.

They were admitted there, and later referred to Hamidia hospital. On late Sunday night, Aman succumbed to his injuries, while Shrikant is on the recovery path. Aman was married, and has two kids too. A case has been registered against the errant car driver.  

