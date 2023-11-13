 MP Election 2023: Amit Shah Promises Free Ayodhya Darshan In Guna Rally, Accuses Congress Of Obstructing Construction Of Ram Mandir
Shah also accused the Congress Party of impeding the temple construction and disrespecting Indian culture.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Home Minister Amit Shah |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The Ram Mandir became a focal point in the pre-election atmosphere of Madhya Pradesh during a public rally led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guna district on Monday. Mounting an attack on the Congress, Shah accused the grand old party of obstructing the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at a public rally in Guna's Raghogarh, Amit Shah assured that if the BJP forms the government in Madhya Pradesh, the party would cover the expenses for devotees to have a glimpse of Lord Ram Lalla.

"If you elect the BJP government on December 3, the BJP Madhya Pradesh government will facilitate your darshan of Lord Ram Lalla at no cost" said Amit Shah.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly is scheduled for polls on November 17, with the results announced on December 3. The Bharatiya Janata Party aims to secure a victory and maintain its power in the state.

article-image

"The Congress party consistently disrespected our pilgrimage sites and Indian culture. Narendra Modi built the Ram temple in Ayodhya, established the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, developed Baba Mahakal's Lok, and the Somnath temple is being crafted in gold. The PM revived Badrinath Dham and Kedar Dham as well," he expressed.

Shah emphasized that Ram Lalla endured a "humiliated state" for 550 years.

"For 70 years, the Congress party obstructed, deviated, and delayed the construction of the Ram Mandir. Ram Lalla endured humiliation for 550 years. When you elected Modi ji as the Prime Minister, he performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram temple, and today the temple is under construction in Ayodhya," he added.

Amit Shah also predicted three celebrations of Diwali in the state: on the actual Diwali day (Sunday), on the day of the state poll results, and when the temple is inaugurated in Ayodhya in January 2024.

Taking a swipe at the Congress leadership, Shah mentioned the two opposing camps in Madhya Pradesh and urged the public to choose between them. "This time, there are two camps in Madhya Pradesh. One camp has Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, and the other camp has PM Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narendra Singh Tomar, and (Jyotiraditya) Scindia. Between these two camps, you have to choose."

article-image

