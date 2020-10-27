Bhopal: Man burnt alive as shanty catches fire

BHOPAL: A 35-year-old man was burnt alive after a fire broke out at his shanty in Garib Nagar slum area on Monday night. The deceased Vinod Ahirwar, was fast asleep when his house caught fire. The man, who was a drunkard, kept screaming for help but by then fire had engulfed the whole shanty, said Kolar police. Police said the reason of fire was not known but a foul play can’t be ruled out.

It was likely that he was in an inebriated state and so could not run out of the shanty when blaze engulfed it. Sub inspector Vanshaj Shrivastav said Shrivastav said there was a lock on the door but the shutter was not latched properly.

Ahirwar has 6 brothers and sisters and they live in other shanties around. Ahirwar lived alone in his shanty and when the fire broke out he called for help. However, the door was locked and so he was unable to come out and burnt to death, he added. His neighbours tried to douse the fire and also informed the fire brigade, however, before any help could reach, the man died.