Bhopal: With all COVID norms in place, Bengali women play Sindoor

BHOPAL: Bengali women in the city ticked all the right boxes of COVID-19 on Monday when they took part in ‘Sindoor Khela (playing vermilion)’.

Every year on the day of Vijaya Dashami Bengali women put Sindoor on the idol of Goddess Durga, and then, apply it on one another. Nonetheless, this year, the celebrations were environed with certain restrictions. Women began to muster at different Puja Pandals from 11am, and the celebrations began at 12pm. It continued till 3pm. Both married and unmarried Bengali and non-Bengali women took part in it.

Psychiatrist Ruma Bhattacharya says every year she waits for the festival. After taking part in the four-day Durga Puja festival, she remains active throughout the year. Dhunuchi dance and playing Sindoor Khela infuse a new life in her. “So, we can’t miss it,” she says.

Every year, she visits TT Nagar Kali Bari to participate in Sinddoor Khela, but this year, the event was not held due to corona-related restrictions. So she visited Purvachal Club in Habibganj to take part in Sindoor Khela where everything was systematic.