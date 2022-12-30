Bhopal: Man booked for pelting stones on excise department officials’ vehicle

e-Paper Get App
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahjahanabad police station staff have registered a complaint against a man for pelting stones on the car of excise department officials, the police said on Friday.

The police further added that the department officials raided his house on Thursday, enraged due to which, he pelted stones on their car.

Assistant Commissioner of police (ACP), Shahjahanabad, Umesh Kumar Tiwari told Free Press that the accused Tofiq, resident of Idgah Hills, pelted stones on the car, following which the rear glass of the car broke.

Complainant Abhilash Pathak, who is an excise department official, approached the Shahjahanabad police on Thursday night and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police have registered a case and began investigation.

