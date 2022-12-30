Bhopal: Covid cases monitored to prevent TB spread

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Health Mission (NHM) officials are consistently monitoring Covid cases to prevent spread of TB in state. After Covid infection, lungs become sensitive and such patients can easily contract tuberculosis, according to NHM officials.

This is the reason that NHM has started bidirectional TB-Covid screening in Madhya Pradesh to check TB spread in the state. The facility of sputum testing to identify TB cases is available at Sanjeevani clinics.

The Indian government plans to eliminate TB by 2025. Madhya Pradesh NHM unit has begun working in this direction.

State has witnessed 20% decline in tuberculosis cases per 1 lakh population 2021. In MP, the TB cases per 1 lakh population dipped to 194 in 2021 from 226 in 2019. About 6.34 lakh samples were tested for TB in 2021, which was higher than 6.18 lakh tested in 2019.

State TB officer Dr Varsha Rai said, “59,3739 Covid patients were screened from August 2020 to August 2021. Around 62,421 were suspected TB patients. Of them, 37,439 were tested. Out of them, 1,957 patients were found TB positive.”