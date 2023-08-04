Bhopal: Man Booked For Opening Account On Ex-Wife's Name

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-fiza police have registered a case against a man for opening a bank account on his ex-wife’s name, from whom he had parted ways in 2015 and obtained a credit card loan worth Rs 75k by forging her signature, the police said on Thursday.

Investigating officer (IO) Ramprakash Singh said that the complainant, Juhi Raghuwanshi (37) is an advocate at Bhopal district court. She had got married to a man named Abhishek Gupta in 2008 but parted ways with him in 2015. The couple has a daughter, IO Singh added. In March 2023, Gupta copied Raghuwanshi’s signature to open a bank account on her name at a private bank in Lalghati. He then obtained a credit card loan worth Rs 75k on her name and did not repay it till July, this year. He had even filled Raghuwanshi’s other details while applying for the loan.

When Raghuwanshi was labelled as a defaulter, she was contacted by the loan recovery personnel. She refused to have obtained any such loan from the bank. Later, she learnt that Gupta had carried out the act and lodged a case against him at the Koh-e-fiza police station. A probe is on intp the case, IO Singh informed.

