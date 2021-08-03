Bhopal: Man booked for giving triple talaq, police launch search

Bhopal: The police here have registered a case against a person for allegedly giving instant triple talaq to his wife. The accused had married the 22-year-old victim in April 2021 and soon his family began to demand dowry from her. Her family approached Gandhi Nagar police on Monday and a case was registered. The accused is yet to be arrested.

The complainant told police that she was married to Salim Khan, a resident of Bhanpur. She told police that Salim’s family would torture her almost every day for not bringing dowry.

Sub inspector Prabha Sharma said within a month of their marriage, the girl was forced to return to her patents’ home as her husband gave her triple talaq. She told police that on May 27, the accused picked up fight with her and pronounced talaq three times. Sharma said that the woman has returned to her parents.