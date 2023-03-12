Bhopal: Man arrested for assaulting Assistant Sub Inspector in Kamla Nagar

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kamla nagar police have arrested a man for assaulting an Assistant Sub Inspector posted at Kamla Nagar police station, the police said on Sunday.

Station House Officer of Kamla Nagar police station, Anil Vajpayee, said that a car had rammed into an autorickshaw in Kamla Nagar on Sunday evening. The collision was so intense that autorickshaw was dragged up to a distance of 25 metres.

The man sitting next to the car driver stepped out of the car while the driver fled. The man began scuffling with the people sitting inside the autorickshaw, about which Kamla Nagar cops were alerted.

ASI Shyam Singh Dhurve and other police personnel rushed to the spot to bring the furious man Neelesh Malviya, a fish trader, under control. The man then assaulted ASI Dhurve. He was brought under control when three other police personnel intervened. The accused was taken to Kamla Nagar police station.