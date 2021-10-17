Bhopal: Malaria department teams visit churches to prevent dengue

Malaria department team in a church in Bhopal on Sunday | FP Pic

BHOPAL: Malaria department has reached out to state capital ’s religious institutions to help combat the outbreak of dengue and chikungunya under state government’s comprehensive drive. The campaign has been launched by health department.

The market associations across state capital have already come forward to join the drive and help in maintaining cleanliness around. Malaria department has launched drive to visit religious places with dengue team. On Sunday, it visited churches to raise awareness about rise in dengue cases.

The religious institutions will help malaria department to spread awareness about spread of chikungunya and dengue and will appeal to take preventive steps like controlling breeding of mosquitoes. In turn, religious institutions will appeal to people to prevent spread of vector-borne diseases.

District malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey told Free Press that teams visited churches on Sunday as Christians gather there for prayers on the day. “We distributed pamphlets and told them how to curb dengue, destroy mosquito larvae in their houses and vicinity. We will visit mosques on Friday for same purpose. We will visit temples on Tuesday, gurdwaras on Thursday,” he added.

Next target will be hostels. The department will appeal to students to maintain cleanliness. “Focus on gatherings will helps us to raise awareness fast about the diseases,” Dr Dubey added.

Sunday, October 17, 2021