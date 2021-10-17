e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,40,67,719 with 14,146 new cases; 144 more fatalities push death toll to 4,52,124
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 07:44 PM IST

Bhopal: Malaria department teams visit churches to prevent dengue

Mosques, temples, gurdwaras too will be covered. Next target will be hostels in city.
Staff Reporter
Fogging to prevent mosquito breeding | Pic for representation

Fogging to prevent mosquito breeding | Pic for representation

Advertisement

Malaria department team in a church in Bhopal on Sunday | FP Pic

BHOPAL: Malaria department has reached out to state capital ’s religious institutions to help combat the outbreak of dengue and chikungunya under state government’s comprehensive drive. The campaign has been launched by health department.

The market associations across state capital have already come forward to join the drive and help in maintaining cleanliness around. Malaria department has launched drive to visit religious places with dengue team. On Sunday, it visited churches to raise awareness about rise in dengue cases.

The religious institutions will help malaria department to spread awareness about spread of chikungunya and dengue and will appeal to take preventive steps like controlling breeding of mosquitoes. In turn, religious institutions will appeal to people to prevent spread of vector-borne diseases.

District malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey told Free Press that teams visited churches on Sunday as Christians gather there for prayers on the day. “We distributed pamphlets and told them how to curb dengue, destroy mosquito larvae in their houses and vicinity. We will visit mosques on Friday for same purpose. We will visit temples on Tuesday, gurdwaras on Thursday,” he added.

Next target will be hostels. The department will appeal to students to maintain cleanliness. “Focus on gatherings will helps us to raise awareness fast about the diseases,” Dr Dubey added.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: 7,500 plus dengue cases raise alarm in state
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 07:44 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal