Bhopal: Makhanlal Chaturvedi Univ Prepares For Convocation, V-P To Present Degrees | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Bhopal on September 15. He will attend the convocation of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university KG Suresh said formal inauguration of the university would also take place on September 15. The Vice-President will arrive at the campus at 10.30 am. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the chairman of General Council of the university.

State Public Relations Minister Rajendra Shukla will be present at the convocation. Over 450 postgraduate students and 23 PhD scholars will be awarded degrees.

A dress code will be enforced for all degree recipients. On September 20, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the university’s newly constructed Rewa campus.

