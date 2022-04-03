Bhopal: Make new merit list with 6% reservation for Divyang, says Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Controversies related to recruitment of assistant professors done through Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) 2017 continue. In a latest development, the principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur has given ruling against MPPSC review petition, said petitioners.

Several candidates from specially-abled quota who had cleared MPPSC for the post of assistant professor were in waiting list had filed a petition in court saying that computation of reserve posts was wrong, resulting in scores of eligible candidates not being selected.

The Higher Education Department and MPPSC had replied in the matter but both pleaded that reservation should be given on the basis of number of vacancies advertised and not on the basis of cadre strength.

Government lost the case and later filed a review petition in High Court. The division bench of High Court Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Maninder Bhatti rejected MPPSC’s plea on March 29 and instructed it to prepare a new merit list.

“The state was duty-bound to compute reserved vacancies for persons with disabilities against total number of vacancies in cadre strength and not on the basis of vacancies advertised,” the final order stated.

“In view of aforesaid enunciation of law, it is elucidated that the quota for PH (Physically Handicapped) has to be computed on the basis of sanctioned strength and not on the basis of vacancies notified alone,” the High Court order stated.

“The computation of PH quota in revised advertisement dated 19.08.2019 is, thus, erroneous. The respondents are directed to redraw list of PH candidates after revising the quota by computing posts on basis of total vacancies in the cadre strength and thereafter to proceed for appointment in accordance with law expeditiously, preferably within a period of one month from date of receipt of copy of order passed today,” said the order.

