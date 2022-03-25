Sanawad: Divyang painter who met PM gets grand welcome on return

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A promising divyang painter, Ayush Kundal, a native of Barwah tehsil of Khargone district, got a rousing welcome on his arrival to the town, a day after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ayush was welcomed by local MLA Sachin Birla and his supporters at the BJP office on his homecoming from Delhi. With the efforts of Khandwa MP Dnyaneshwar Patil, Ayush was able to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He had presented a portrait of Swami Vivekananda to PM which he had prepared using his feet. PM also said that the government will build a house for him just like his paintings. PM Modi followed Ayush's Twitter handle.

Also, MLA Birla said that Ayush is an inspiration for youth and also assured his family of all possible help.

Notably, Ayush is suffering from cerebral palsy in 80 per cent of his body. Student of class 8th in the special school here, Ayush is dependent on his mother for his routine activities. He has also created a YouTube channel for his paintings. PM Modi has shared the link to Ayush's YouTube channel as well.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:55 PM IST